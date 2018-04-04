Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is fighting for his life after a car smash at country lane crossroads in Lepton.

The driver of a Fiat Punto was thrown through the windscreen of his car and then trapped by it after a collision with a Post Office van.

The horror incident occurred at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the victim, thought to be a man in his 30s, has “serious life threatening injuries” following the accident at the junction of Botany Lane and Gawthorpe Green Lane.

He was flown to Leeds General Infirmary by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The male driver of the Post Office van was checked by ambulance crews but is not thought to be seriously hurt.

Two crews from Huddersfield fire station were sent to the scene and were involved in freeing the trapped man.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had several units on the scene dealing with the serious collision.

He said: “There has been a collision at the crossroads and the occupant of the car has been ejected through his window and then got hit by his own vehicle.

“He has serious life threatening injuries.”

The road is likely to be closed for some time while an investigation takes place.