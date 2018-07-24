Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver accused of leading police on a dangerous chase at double the speed limit faces crown court.

Aatish Mohammed appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that the Volkswagen Golf the 21-year-old was driving in the Cleckheaton area caught the attention of police on June 6.

She told the court that he was unpredictable and failed to stop at red traffic lights as he reached speeds of 80mph in a 40mph area.

Miss Chapman said that he drove onto the wrong side of the road and caused risk to other road users and pedestrians.

Mohammed is alleged to have driven dangerously on roads including Bradford Road, Hunsworth Lane, Turnsteads Avenue,Whitcliffe Road and Oxford Road during the pursuit.

Cannabis was then later found during a search at his address, it is alleged.

Mohammed, of Carr Mills in Chapeltown, Leeds, gave no indication of what his pleas will be to the charges.

District Judge Michael Fanning declined jurisdiction and committed his case to Leeds Crown Court.

Mohammed will first appear there on August 21 and was granted unconditional bail.