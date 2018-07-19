Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who called police out when she found a squashed bullet in her car was shocked when scenes of crime officers discovered a SECOND bullet.

Dawn Pitt contacted the Examiner earlier this week after she found the windscreen of her Vauxhall Corsa smashed with two holes in it.

She had parked it on Lord Street in the town centre on Friday night and collected it the following day.

Dawn, of Shelley, later noticed a squashed bullet on the dashboard.

Scenes of crime officers from West Yorkshire Police recovered a second bullet after visiting her address on Tuesday.

“They found the second bullet on the back seat under a cushion. Both bullets had penetrated (the windscreen). I was shocked.”

Dawn said the officers had confirmed that the two items recovered were indeed bullets, just as she had suspected.

When she first came across the damage she initially believed a hammer had been used to smash the windscreen.

It was only later that she found a squashed bullet on the dashboard of her car.

She believes the discovery may be connected to the shooting which happened at Huddersfield Carnival on Saturday evening.

Four peple, including a boy aged 14, have been arrested over the shooting.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Monday that the information passed on by Dawn was being acted upon.