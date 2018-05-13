Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after his car crashed into a wall and then hit an electricity sub-station.

Firefighters worked for around 45 minutes to free the man who was trapped in the Vauxhall Zafira which crashed on Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton, at around 4pm today.

Paramedics provided treatment as fire crews removed the car’s boot and seats, allowing the patient, a man in his 30s, to be taken out of the back of the car.

He was taken to hospital with a suspected broken femur.

A fire service spokesman said crews from Cleckheaton and Odsal stations attended the scene, along with police officers and an ambulance.

The spokesman said the car had hit the sub-station wall but hadn’t damaged any electrical equipment.

It is believed that only one vehicle was involved in the incident.