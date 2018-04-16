Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who crashed his Mini into a tree after drinking has been banned from the road.

Police were called following the early hours smash in Batley.

Ryan Walker said he’d swerved to avoid a speeding car but the officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

The 20-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that police attended at the accident in Grosvenor Road shortly before 2am on February 16.

She told magistrates: “They saw the Mini One stationary in the middle of the road.

“The defendant was in the driver’s seat and the airbag had been deployed.

“They spoke with him and he said he’d swerved to avoid and oncoming vehicle that was speeding.”

But the officers suspected that Walker, of Lansdowne Close in Batley, had been drinking.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and taken to Dewsbury Police Station were he was asked to provide a blood sample as the Intoxilyzer machine wasn’t working.

Results showed that Walker had 154 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit is 80 milligrammes so he was almost twice the legal limit.

Walker said that he’d only drunk one-and-a-half pints of lager prior to driving.

His solicitor Marnat Ali told magistrates that he was of previous good character.

He added: “He accepts that he’d drunk some alcohol but since then he slept and when he woke up he felt okay. He’s the one who called police at the collision.”

Magistrates banned Walker from driving for 18 months.

He was fined £230 and will have to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.