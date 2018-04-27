Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another day and another Lamborghini driver in trouble with West Yorkshire Police.

On Monday police in Halifax seized a white Lamborghini as it was being driven in an anti-social manner in the Pellon area for the second night running.

After the supercar was seized a police car was pelted with bricks.

Today police in Huddersfield issued the driver of a blue Lamborghini with a £100 fine because the car didn’t have a front number plate.

Traffic officer Dave Cant tweeted a picture of the blue Lamborghini parked near Leeds Road with the message: “Another day, another Lamborghini...TOR (Traffic Offence Report) issued for no front number plate.”

Pc Cant confirmed this meant a £100 fine but added: “Not much when the driver tells me the floor mats cost £400.”

On April 16 West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit seized an upmarket Alfa Romeo on Whitehall Road in Halifax because it wasn’t taxed.

The RPU unit tweeted about the Alfa Romeo, saying: “Nice car, unfortunately seized for no tax since May 2017.”

In April last year three supercars were seized by police after they were seen driving recklessly on the M1 near Barnsley.

The drivers were seen slowing down to 30mph on the southbound carriageway and then accelerating away. Police seized a McLaren 570s, a Lamborghini Aventador and a Ferrari.