Motorists travelling through Lockwood towards Meltham and the Holme Valley face months of delays due to roadworks.

Gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN) begins a 35-week programme on Monday (Feb 26) to replace old metal gas pipes with durable plastic ones. The £1m project, which is due to finish at the end of September, will be carried out in three phases in an effort to keep disruption to a minimum.

The first phase will be split into three sections beginning on Monday. The first section will involve replacing the existing gas pipe between 97 Woodhead Road and The Lockwood public house. During this time there will be two-way and three-way lights until Monday, April 23.

The second section, starting on Monday, May 7, and listing about three weeks, will take place at the junction of Woodhead Road and Lockwood Scar. During this time there will be no left-turn from Lockwood Scar onto Woodhead Road. A signed diversion will be in place.

Section three will take place on Lockwood Scar, between Woodhead Road and Meltham Road, from Monday, May 21, for about nine-weeks. During this time four-way lights will be in place as well as a contraflow system.

Phase two will take place on Albert Street between Fair Street and Bath Street from Monday, March 12 for about four weeks. Once this section is complete, work will continue on Albert Street toward Bridge Street for a further 18 weeks. During this time parking restrictions will be in place.

As part of Phase Three, work will continue southbound on Woodhead Road, between 97 Woodhead Road and the junction of Station Lane from Monday, June 18, until Friday, September 28. During this time two-way lights will be in place.

NGN said that during each phase, diversion routes will be clearly signposted, but said road users should prepare for some delays to their journeys. Anyone who would like to find out more about the project can do so by visiting: www.northerngasnetworks.co.uk/lockwood .

Chris Nevison, business operational leader, said: “We have been working closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

To find out more about the project go to www.northerngasnetworks.co.uk/lockwood ; contact NGN’s customer care team on 0800 040 7766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk.