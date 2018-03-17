Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug-driver was almost four times over the legal limit when police conducting routine checks pulled him over.

Duncan Duffy pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs and possession of cannabis.

Kirklees magistrates were told that police stopped him as he drove along Lower Fitzwilliam Street near Huddersfield town centre on January 19.

They could smell cannabis on him and arrested him after he provided a positive swab test at the roadside, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A police station blood test revealed that the 37-year-old had no less than 7.6 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood.

This was almost four times over the legal limit of two microgrammes.

Duffy, of May Street in Crosland Moor received a police caution for possession of cannabis in 2009.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that police were conducting routine stop checks and there was no suggestion that there was any problem with her client’s driving.

Drunk Huddersfield man told police they were p*****s ... after downing vodka and lager

She said that Duffy used cannabis on a regular basis and had only driven a very short distance when he was pulled over.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the class B drug.

They fined Duffy £120 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.