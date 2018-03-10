The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A VAN driver was more than three times over the drug-drive limit when police stopped him on the M62.

Police pulled over Marc Jaruszek as he drove along the westbound carriageway of the motorway shortly before midday on January 14.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that they were conducting document checks when they stopped the Ford Transit van.

But when they spoke with the 46-year-old they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

There were also signs that the class B drug was present in the van and had recently been used there, Mr Bozman said.

Jaruszek was arrested after providing a positive sample at the roadside.

Further testing showed that he had 6.4 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol (cannabis derivative) per litre of blood.

This was more than three times the legal limit of two microgrammes.

Jaruszek said that he smoked a bit of cannabis after a busy weekend working in London.

He explained to magistrates that there were very severe winds blowing over the motorway that day and this may have affected his driving.

Magistrates banned Jaruszek, of Stone Street in Rochdale, from driving for a year.

He will also have to pay £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.