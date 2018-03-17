Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public restrained a drunk man as he kicked off in their street.

Police were called to Topaz Close in Fartown to reports of Grant Ainley acting in a very drunk and abusive manner, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “They attended and members of the public had become involved and were restraining him.

“He was abusive towards police, telling them to f**k off and his head had to be restrained as he started spitting.

“Mr Ainley continued to swear, calling the officers pussies and was arrested.”

(Image: Google)

Upon the 35-year-old’s arrest police found a plastic tub containing green vegetable matter on him, which was cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Mrs Jones said: “Mr Ainley said he couldn’t remember anything and was very drunk on vodka and lager.

“He said that when he’s drunk he can get violent and aggressive and he accepted that might be alarming for any members of the public.

Ainley, of Eastlands in Almondbury, described himself as a 10 on a scale of one to 10 in how drunk he was.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, added: “He accepts that when he’s had a drink he can behave in that way and he apologies for that.”

Magistrates fined Ainley £100 and told him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.