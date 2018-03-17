Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A learner driver was caught drunkenly trying to manoeuvre a car in Huddersfield town centre.

Thomas Goddard, who holds only a provisional licence, was caught driving on the wrong side of the road before performing a U-turn on John William Street.

There were no L-plates on the Ford Focus and his passenger was in no fit state to supervise him anyway, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Goddard, pleaded guilty to offences of driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

The offences occurred at 2am on February 24 when police on duty in the town centre spotted the 28-year-old’s vehicle.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees Magistrates: “They noticed him driving on John William Street on the wrong side of the road.

“They followed, saw him do a U-turn, stopped him and realised that he had alcohol on his breath.

“He admitted that he’d had a couple of drinks and at the time of these offences he had provisional licence.

“His car didn’t have any L-plates and, although he had a passenger, they had also had something to drink and so were not suitable to supervise him.”

Goddard, of Dalton Green Lane in Dalton, was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where breath tests revealed that he had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He told magistrates that the car belonged to his partner and he didn’t realise that he was that much over the limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 14 months.

He was fined £300 and will have to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.