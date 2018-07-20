Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man arrested for causing a nuisance of himself at McDonald’s had just come out of a heatstroke-induced coma – caused by being pushed around in a wheelbarrow.

Police were called to the Huddersfield town centre restaurant at 4.30am on July 2.

An upset woman there pointed out Scott Brodie to the officers, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said: “She was distressed by the defendant who kept staring at her.

“The defendant was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

“Then he got into an altercation with a male he was drinking with.

“He spat on the floor and was causing distress to members of the public.”

Magistrates heard that Brodie, 28, had 15 previous convictions to his name.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

His solicitor Zara Begum explained that he has a number of difficulties including an alcohol problem.

She told magistrates that he previously suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident and so was vulnerable.

He was then taken advantage of by a group of youths prior to his arrest at the Westgate restaurant.

Miss Begum said: “He was placed in a wheelbarrow by some youths in the area and pushed around in the heat.

“As a result of that he suffered significant heatstroke and that led to him being hospitalised in a coma.

“Shortly before this incident occurred he was released from hospital.

“Mr Brodie is quite a vulnerable person who has a number of difficulties. He also has a dependency on alcohol.”

Magistrates fined Brodie, of Elder Grove Mews in Netherton , £40.

He will have to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.