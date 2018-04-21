Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who turned up drunk at court has had his case adjourned as he was unfit to take part in the proceedings.

Royston Wooley arrived at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court singing and clutching a small bottle of vodka.

He was listed to appear in the afternoon to answer charges of assault and criminal damage.

The alleged offences occurred at Mecca Bingo in Huddersfield on April 3.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

But the 41-year-old arrived early and his solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he was not in a fit state to have the case dealt with.

His case was adjourned until next Friday morning as he faces additional matters then.

In the meantime Royston, of Orchard Street in Primrose Hill, is banned from going within 50 metres of the Folly Hall Mills site.