A drunk man had to escorted from a bus after causing a nuisance to passengers.

The driver alerted police to the fact that Carl Ullah had become disruptive on the service travelling through Huddersfield town centre towards Halifax.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates: “A passenger on the bus had been verbally abused by Ullah and further people on the bus said that he had been swearing and abusive.

“He was in drink and carried on swearing and police decided that he should leave the bus.”

The officers were passing when the driver, travelling along High Street, flagged them down.

Ullah, 49, initially refused to leave the bus before agreeing to go with them.

Following this he became aggressive and police arrested him for being drunk and disorderly in public, an offence he pleaded guilty to.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that his client had alcohol and mental health issues.

He said: “He’s been to GPs and A&E but he feels that authorities are not giving him the help he needs.

“He has income and isn’t claiming any benefits but hasn’t troubled the courts for over eight years.”

Magistrates gave Ullah, of Stainland Road in Halifax, a conditional discharge for six months.

He will still have to pay £10 victim surcharge.