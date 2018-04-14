Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man hurled racist abuse at police called to remove him from a Fartown street – then claimed he was talking about their uniform and not their colour.

The officers were alerted to a disturbance on Corby Street shortly after midnight on March 25.

A person there wanted Sean Folan to be removed and when the officers spoke with him he appeared to be under the influence.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates : “The defendant asked a female police officer if he could touch her head. She refused and he tried again to touch her head.

“He was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace and struggled with the officers.

“They handcuffed him but he was abusive towards them, saying “f*** off you P***i lover” and “black b*****d.”

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to a racially-aggravated offence of using threatening words or behaviour likely to case harassment, alarm or distress.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that prior to the incident his client had not drunk alcohol for months.

However he became depressed following a row with his partner and went out and got drunk.

Mr Sisson-Pell said: “When he’s not in drink Sean Folan presents as a decent, nice guy. But when in drink he acts like a complete idiot and the fact is he has to accept that.

“He’s extremely sorry for his conduct but that doesn’t excuse the language he used at the time. He thought he’d sorted his alcohol problem out but he’s realised that he needs to get long term help.”

Magistrates were told that none of the police officers involved in dealing with Folan were black or mixed-race.

Mr Sisson-Pell explained: “It’s a colloquialism. He was referring to their black uniform rather than the colour of their skin.

“But it’s still a racially-aggravated offence in this day and age. His apology is heartfelt.”

Magistrates fined Folan, of Hollings Street in Cottingley, Bingley, £239.

He must pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.