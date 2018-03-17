Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man was arrested after shouting though his mother’s letterbox when she refused to give him any money.

Mark Smith repeatedly swore at police as they tried to move him away from the Dalton home and wouldn’t tell them where he lived.

The Brighouse man pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called to the Grosvenor Road address on February 24, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She told magistrates: “The defendant wouldn’t leave his mum’s address and when they got there he was shouting into the letterbox.

“He was removed from the garden of the address and they tried to find out where he lived but he wouldn’t give them a straight answer.

“His speech was slurred and he started to use abusive language towards them, swearing every sentence.”

The 43-year-old was arrested as he started shouting obscenities towards the officers.

His solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained that he had been round to his mum’s house to ask to borrow some money after losing £20.

He told magistrates: “She didn’t give him the money and there was an argument through the letterbox.

“That attracted the attention of police and they tried to get him home but he didn’t want to go there and that triggered the offending outlined.

“He’s managed to keep out of trouble for some time and he’s somewhat disappointed at returning to court after that hiatus.”

Smith was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.