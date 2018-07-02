Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inspectors with the Care Quality Commission have given a Kirklees care home an overall rating of ‘Good’ for the second time in two years.

The two adult social care inspectors said Calderdale Supported Living at Edgerton Villa on Edgerton Road in Huddersfield, which is run by Leeds-based St Anne’s Community Services, provided no evidence or information that demonstrated serious risks or concerns.

The announced inspection on April 25 came more than two years after a previous visit. The service provides personal care and support for people with learning disabilities who may also be on the autism spectrum. Five people live in adjoining houses.

Inspectors were told that people felt safe. Risk assessments were individual to people’s needs. Robust emergency plans were in place. Medicines were managed in a safe way. Staff understood how to safeguard adults from abuse.

People’s nutritional needs were met and healthy eating was promoted. Staff were caring and supported people’s dignity, privacy and diverse needs. Staff knew people well and could anticipate their needs.

They were also suitably qualified with the knowledge and skills to fulfil their roles.

Susie Maguire, director of operations, quality and safety for St Anne’s Community Services, said she was “very proud” of registered manager Diane Gerard and her team.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” she said. “It’s no easy feat to get a good report but to sustain it for two years is just amazing. We are working hard now to get to a third.

“We work across the whole of Yorkshire and into the north east, running 59 sites. This report contributes towards 96% of all our sites being rated good. I am delighted.”