A mum and her eight-year-old son have taken to picking up litter in their village which they claim is getting worse.

Anna, who asked for her surname not to be used, has noticed more rubbish and fewer bins as she does the school run from her home near to Commercial Street.

Her son Julian, eight, has been picking some of the litter up on his own street.

Mum Anna sent photos of the worst ‘grot spots’ to the Examiner.

She said: “I walk the children to school every day and notice all the rubbish along Commercial Street.

“The children have asked me ‘why does it look like this?’

“There used to be a council bin but it disappeared about two years ago. My children - aged 11, eight and four - have been asking me if they can pick the rubbish up because they like tidying up.”

Anna says the council should be fining people who drop litter in Slaithwaite.

“I think the problem of rubbish is getting worse every year. There should be more bins on the streets. I see all kinds of rubbish on Commercial Street - bottles, cans, crisp packets, old wheels and foil. It is very bad.”