Disruption on the Elland bypass looks set to continue for a second day.

The major route between Huddersfield and Halifax has been closed for most of today after roads contractors accidently fractured a gas main.

The dual carriageway has been completely closed in both directions for emergency repairs.

The full closure of the A629 – a key route to Calderdale Royal Hospital – has not yet been fully lifted but it appears the road will partially re-open by 5am on Thursday.

At 8.15pm, Northern Gas Networks confirmed it hoped to get a contraflow system in place by the morning rush hour.

In a statement this evening, Calderdale Council has revealed it could take until Thursday evening to fully fix the problem.

The news means more motoring misery for tens of thousands of commuters as lanes are closed to complete the work.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Lane restrictions are being put in place on Elland bypass while Northern Gas Networks repair the gas main.

“They will be in place by 5am on Thursday with the road scheduled to fully open by evening time.

“Lanes around the works area will be reduced to one during the repairs.”

Neil Travers, Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience road users may encounter and thank them for their patience as we work to complete this emergency gas work as safely and quickly as possible.”