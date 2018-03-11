Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire has broken out at a derelict mill in Marsden.

The fire at Bank Bottom Mills on Mount Road is thought to have started around 1pm today (Sunday) and has been spewing smoke for hours.

There was no one believed to have been hurt in the fire.

All three emergency services are attending the scene. There are six fire engines, three ambulances and many police cars. The fire service’s Personnel Welfare Unit is also in attendance.

The ambulances and the Personnel Welfare Unit are in attendance for the crews working on the fire in case there is asbestos in the building.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Binn Road was partially closed with a police officer having to give the mill’s neighbours permission to get through. However this has now been reopened.

Resident Lucy Anne Stead said: “Very small area affected by the fire. We can see it from the back of our house.

“Don’t think anyone is in. Mill is not a working mill and offices not open.”

Currently owned by descendants of the renowned mill-owning Crowther family under the company name of John Edward Crowther Ltd, the mill has stood empty since it closed in 2003.

The company also owns New Mills on nearby Brougham Road and a former barn and stables at Stanley Mews, just off Manchester Road.

No plans have been put in for Bank Bottom Mills since John Edward Crowther closed the site and let go of all 244 workers, after failing to find a buyer for the business.

There were allegations circulating on social media that the fire was likely deliberate because planning permission for the mill had been denied and it would be replaced with an Aldi or a car park.

Three years ago, the secretary of the company, Edward Lee, said that new plans would be submitted when market conditions improved.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

But planning applications are published on Kirklees Council’s website and the Examiner can confirm that the latest planning application made in relation to the mill was in 2008 and it was approved. It was made by a mobile communication company in relation to a shelter generator, an oil tank and a transmission dish.

The last planning application made for architectural work was in 1990 and was also approved. It was in relation to the erection of a new loading bay building and formation of turning area.