Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emotions ran high as friends and family of a 12-year-old boy who was tragically lost at sea finally opened a new skate park in his memory.

Sports-mad Kirkburton schoolboy Isaac Nash was swept away by strong tides in a freak accident while on holiday with his family off the coast of Anglesey in August 2014.

The youngster was in the water at Aberffraw with his 10-year-old brother Xander when they got into difficulty.

Their dad, Adam Nash, and granddad, Paul Nash, dived into the sea to try and help the brothers, but only Xander could be saved.

Isaac’s body was never found.

Following the tragedy the family vowed to build a skate ramp facility for the community in his memory.

An incredible £100,000 was raised within a year of his death, of which £10,000 was donated to the RNLI.

But the project has been delayed by years after some villagers, backed by local Conservative councillors, objected to the plan, saying it would attract anti-social behaviour.

The battle to build it was eventually won and Isaac’s family and the 15 friends who helped design the skate park were there to launch it in front of about 1,000 guests at a huge community event at Burton Acres Recreation Ground yesterday.

Adam said he was delighted to see hundreds more people than expected and said he was inspired to start an annual picnic at the park in memory of Isaac.

And he said the occasion and the park was great for his six-year-old daughter Greta, to understand what had happened to her late brother four years ago.

“My daughter was very young when it all happened,” he said.

“For her to grow up she needs to understand what went on and what it means to everybody.

“So a day like this is big for her and her understanding.

“Isaac would have been very proud of this and all his mates are here to launch it.

“They played a big part in the design of it so it’s absolutely superb.”

Addressing the objectors, he added: “I don’t think people can complain about this.

“Some people thought it would be a bad thing and they were imagining what it might be like but actually the reality is it’s a fantastic fun space for kids of a certain age who will hang out here – we’ve got to accept that and give them somewhere to go.”

After seeing the event draw in more than double the expected crowd, he added: “It’s been a long journey so it’s a massive relief that it’s worked out so well.

“It’s been a perfect day and the people who have built the skate park have done a magnificent job.

“There’s been a lot of effort and family time and today is about celebrating getting that done.”

Isaac’s grandfather Howard Lewis, who led the project, said it was an “easy decision” to try and build the skate park following Isaac’s untimely death.

“Isaac loved his scooter and we actually talked about possibly trying to get one on here before he died,” he said.

“It’s absolutely amazing, it’s far better than I imagined – the kids are on it having so much fun.”

MP for the area, Paula Sherriff, paid tribute to all those that had been involved in the long road to getting the skate park opened in memory of Isaac.

She said: “It’s been incredibly difficult and today must have been the most bitter sweet moment ever.

“Isaac’s family have made a huge impression on me and it’s been an absolute honour to come with them on this journey.

“There’s been lots of tears, blood and sweat shed along the way.

“Isaac’s initials are embedded in the skate park and there’s been so many little things that have been thought about in bringing this together.

“What is also lovely is it carries the hand prints and signatures of Isaac’s friends, who have been involved in this from the beginning.

“I’ve shed a few tears today, walking across the field and seeing this project come to fruition, is absolutely incredible, what a legacy to Isaac it actually is.”