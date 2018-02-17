Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

it’s the end of an era as popular furniture store Thatchers of Huddersfield Ltd is set to close over the next few weeks.

Managing director Darran Chappell, 53, said times had changed and after 36 years in the business and ‘a lot of soul searching’, it was time to look at doing something new.

The original Thatchers was founded in 1940 by John Herbert Thatcher who had been a carpet fitter.

It began in Queen’s Mill Lane before moving into larger premises in Albion Street at the end of the 1940s.

(Image: Trinity Mirror)

Thatchers Furnishings moved to large premises with six separate showrooms over several floors in Dundas Street near Huddersfield Bus Station in the early 1960s with Trevor Chappell, Darran’s father, joining the business in 1954 as an apprentice.

He took over in the late 1960s and was succeeded in turn as managing director by his son Darran.

The business prospered for many years but in the autumn of 2011 it went into administration with the loss of 20 jobs after attempts to sell it failed.

(Image: Robert Sutcliffe)

However, a new company, Thatchers of Huddersfield Ltd, was formed and began trading from a former mill opposite the Great Northern Retail Park on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

It sold home furnishings including mirrors, furniture, sofas, bedroom furniture and carpets.

Darran said: “I have mixed feelings about its closure, I am sad in a lot of ways, I started in this business when I was 17-years-old and have a love of the industry but the time has come to close following a lot of soul-searching.”

He said the business should be closed by the end of March and encouraged anyone looking for a bargain to take advantage of the closing down sale.