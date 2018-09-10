Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees is more diverse than ever - with the number of people from an ethnic minority rising by more than 10,000 in just six years.

Exclusive analysis of Office for National Statistics data reveals that one in every 4.4 people in our area was either black, Asian or from another ethnic minority in 2017.

That’s up from the one in every 4.8 people in 2011 - the most recently available Census data.

Overall there were 98,713 people in Kirklees from an ethnic minority in 2017, compared to 88,197 in 2011.

The number of Asian people has grown sharply in particular, from 67,785 in 2011 to 75,569 in 2017.

The number of mixed race people also rose, from 9,789 to 11,827, as did the number of black people (up from 7,912 to 8,229).

There were 3,088 people from other ethnicities in Kirklees in 2017 - more than the 2,710 in 2011.

Calderdale is less ethnically diverse than Kirklees, with one in every 8.7 people from an ethnic minority in 2017.

The area saw a rise from 21,058 black, Asian and people from other minorities in 2011 to 24,100 in 2017.

And overall, Kirklees’ ethnic diversity is greater than the national average.

Across England and Wales, one in every 6.6 people is from an ethnic minority - a fairly marginal rise from one in every 7.1 people in 2011.

Solat Chaudhry, CEO for the National Centre for Diversity, said: “As a country, becoming more ethnically diverse has been a great thing for the UK.

“Together, Britons of all races helped to build the infrastructure and contributed to strengthen the UK in a commercial, social and cultural sense.

“In times of austerity problems are given greater prominence and some politicians use the whole debate about immigration to curry favour to pander to the voices of those that irrationally blame immigration for all the ills of our society.

“Many of the day to day forms that I have to complete ask me to identify my identity and the only option I am left with is “British Pakistani” but this is inaccurate as I’m not a Pakistani in any real sense.

“The language I speak, my thoughts, the TV I watch, the sports I enjoy, my lifestyle, my sense of humour and interests are all centred on my identity as a English born citizen of the UK.

“The only thing Pakistani about me is my Pakistani heritage from my parents.

"I’m English of Pakistani heritage and so is my son. One thing I know is that I do not want to live in Pakistan and nor do my children and yet I would always be described as Asian.

“The systemic fundamental error which constantly tells me I am a British Pakistani sets me and other migrants apart and is stopping people from feeling British.”