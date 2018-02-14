Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A call for action has been sounded after a car crashed through a “flimsy” fence at a new housing estate and ended up in a river.

Scissett man Ian Hutchinson said he had been concerned that on completing its Holly Road development in the village, Persimmon Homes hadn’t erected fencing to protect people or vehicles from a three-metre drop into the river Dearne, which runs alongside the housing estate.

Mr Hutchinson, 61, a retired chartered surveyor, who lives at The Close on the opposite bank of the river, said Persimmon completed the development of more than 90 houses a few years ago. As part of the scheme, the company had built up the river bank to reduce the chance of flooding on its side of the river.

“As it approached completion, I noted that Persimmon had not erected any fencing adjacent to where the development abuts the River Dearne,” he said. “Here, where a footpath runs near to the river and a road ending is positioned, there is a deep drop into the river – up to three metres in places – into deep and fast flowing water.

“I was very concerned to see young children standing and playing at the edge of this steep drop. I was also concerned about the possibility that drivers of vehicles wouldn’t realise that they were at a dead-end and go straight on into the river.”

Mr Hutchinson said: “I contacted Kirklees Council, but they weren’t in the slightest bit interested.”

He said: “Eventually, Persimmon erected a flimsy little post and rail fence that children just step through. Bizarrely, they had erected far more solid fencing alongside the river in other locations and around the site generally where there isn’t any possibility of cars hitting it. My own feeling is that they had finished the site, didn’t want to spend any more money and basically couldn’t be bothered.”

Mr Hutchinson said that in December “the inevitable happened” and a car drove straight through the fence and into the river. “We expected something like this to happen,” he said. “We suspect the driver had been trying to turn right but hit a patch of ice.

“Fortunately, on this occasion, no-one was seriously hurt,” he said. “It took until the following day for a breakdown lorry to retrieve the car – after it had spent a day polluting the river with oil and petrol.”

Mr Hutchinson said he contacted ward councillor Clr Graham Turner and a couple of days later a council van arrived and repaired the gap in the fence “with exactly the same type of flimsy post and rail fencing”.

He said: “The more important thing is that because the fence is so flimsy kids just step through it and sit on the edge of the drop to the river.”

The Examiner has contacted Kirklees Council and Persimmon for comment but has yet to receive responses.