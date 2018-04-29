Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's the latest planning applications submitted OR approved in our patch:

SALENDINE NOOK, MARSH, LINDLEY

Submitted

Connect Housing Association, construction of single-storey rear extension, 5, Cedar Avenue, Edgerton.

J Hussain, construction of ground floor rear extension on pillars at lower ground floor level, 11, Broomfield Road, Marsh.

Conditional Approval

The Co-operative Food, installation of replacement refrigeration plant within supermarket service yard, The Co Operative Food, Westbourne Road, Marsh.

(Image: Google street view)

Mr & Mrs Simpson, construction of two-storey side extension and internal alterations, 14, Dunsmore Drive, Salendine Nook.

FARTOWN, BIRKBY, DEIGHTON

SUBMITTED

R Akhtar construction of extensions and alterations to workshop to form one dwelling (within a Conservation Area), Workshop, King Cliff Road, Birkby.

Cambridge Hotel, c/o agent construction of extension to existing hotel, Cambridge Hotel, 4, Clare Hill, Huddersfield.

MAS Management Services Ltd, C/O Agent discharge conditions 3 (glazing and ventilation) and 4 (noise) on previous permission 2016/92187 for conversion of upper floors to accommodate 6 studio apartments (within a Conservation Area), 6-8, John William Street, Huddersfield.

Acumen Architects, construction of two-storey and single-storey rear extensions, alterations to garage to form living accommodation, construction of double garage and formation of new driveway, Brigsteer, 402, Birkby Road, Birkby.

Hillesden Trust c/o Albion Land, c/o Agent construction of 1 non-illuminated sign, JD Gyms, St Thomas’ Road, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Lalli, alterations to convert coach-house into 1 dwelling, demolition of garage and construction of 1 dwelling (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 2, Belgrave Terrace, Huddersfield.

M Hayre, change of use from shop to dwelling, Cowcliffe Stores, 199, Cowcliffe Hill Road, Cowcliffe.

Mr & Mrs Spurr, construction of single-storey rear extension, 9, Southlands Drive, Fixby.

C Bell, alterations to convert former stables building to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 13, Oakfield Road, Birkby, Huddersfield, HD2 2XF and construction of canoe store (within a Conservation Area), 13, Oakfield Road, Birkby.

D Smith, replacement of existing conservatory roof, 9, Broomfield Road, Fixby.

Mr Patel, change of use from existing retail (A1) to dessert parlour (A3) (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 34, John William Street, Huddersfield.

Yvonne Cyrus, construction of single-storey side extension, 23, Red Doles Road, Fartown.

A Emanuel, construction of two-storey and single-storey side and rear extensions, 81, York Avenue, Fartown.

R Khangura, demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of rear conservatory, 1 Mr Sihan, c/o Agent construction of detached dwelling (modified proposal), 13A, Fixby Road, Fixby 2, Harefield Park, Birkby.

SKA Developments, C/O Agent construction of extensions and alterations to convert existing building to student accommodation (within a Conservation Area), Co-op Building, 103, New Street, Huddersfield.

D Plant, change of use and alterations to extend existing car park, Ashbrow School, Ash Meadow Close, Sheepridge.

APPROVED

Mr Lalli, listed building consent for alterations to convert coach-house into 1 dwelling, demolition of garage and construction of 1 dwelling within a Conservation Area, 2, Belgrave Terrace, Huddersfield.

Soul Coffee House Ltd, advertisement consent for installation of 9 illuminated and 2 non-illuminated signs, Leeds Road Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

K Battye, tree works in CA38, 52, Lamb Hall Road, Longwood.

REFUSED

P Akhtar, construction of two-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 79, Clement Street, Birkby.

Slaithwaite Golcar Marsden

SUBMITTED

S Kauser, construction of attached dwelling, Land next to, 25, College Street, Crosland Moor.

Mr & Mrs R Eastwood, construction of rear extension, 24, Waverley Street, Slaithwaite.

N Armstrong, construction of single-storey rear extension and internal alterations (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Pond Farm House, 46-48, Midway, South Crosland.

Berry & Marshall (Bolton Woods ) Ltd, c/o agent, outline application for construction of residential development, Britannia Road, Milnsbridge.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs G Wills, construction of single-storey extension, Hey Laithe Farm, Gate Head, Marsden.

APPROVED

D Jackson, listed building consent for internal alterations, 2, Highfield, Surat Road, Slaithwaite.

REFUSED

A Ilyas, construction of two-storey rear extension, detached store and boundary walls, 2-4, Kipling Close, Crosland Moor.

Honley Meltham Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

G Zmudzki, work to tree preservation order(s) 17/93, Stonehaven, 58, Acre Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

T Marsden, certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of rear canopy (within a Conservation Area), Cherry Tree Lodge, Wilshaw Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

R Senior, c/o agent demolition of existing agricultural buildings and construction of dwelling and out building, Greave Farm, Greaves Road, Hade Edge, Holmfirth.

Addy Murgatroyd Properties Ltd, certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use from A1 (Shop) to A2 (Financial and professional services) (Within a Conservation Area), Addy Murgatroyd Accountants, 14, Station Street, Meltham, Holmfirth.

G Dawson, construction of single-storey side and rear extension and relocation of garage, 35, Hanson Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Aidan McMahon, construction of two-storey side extension and alterations to integral garage to form living space, 2, Morefield Bank, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

J Slevin, construction of first-floor extension, two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension, 33, Longlands Bank, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

Gareth Bennett, certificate of lawfulness for proposed alterations to convert garage to living accommodation, 68, Moorbrook Mill Drive, New Mill, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Almondbury Dalton Newsome

SUBMITTED

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing, change of use from community centre to dwelling, Community Centre, 5-7, Fanny Moor Lane, Lowerhouses.

S Douthwaite, construction of agricultural building, 31, Gawthorpe Lane, Lepton.

D Jackson-Clapham, listed building consent for installation of replacement windows and door, 42, Lumb Lane, Almondbury.

Mr & Mrs Wade, raising of roof height to form living space, 5, Cockley Meadows, Kirkheaton.

G Turner, change of use from licensed premises to extend living accommodation, Moldgreen Top Club, 15, Church Street, Moldgreen.

Coral Windows (Bfd) Ltd, construction of conservatory to rear, 22, Greenside Avenue, Waterloo.

Dumitru Florin Feier, construction of single-storey extension to front, 8, Wood Lane, Newsome.

Damian Smith, construction of single-storey rear extension, 12, Heaton Avenue, Kirkheaton.

U Ashrat, construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.3m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m, 11, Thornfield Avenue, Lockwood.

APPROVED

N Duke, certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 38, Edgeware Road, Dalton.

Angela Royle, works to tree preservation order(s) 09/82, St John The Baptists Church, Church Lane, Kirkheaton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Shepherd, change of use from plant nursery with retail sales to garden centre and formation of new access, Fenay Bridge Nursery, Fenay Lane, Fenay Bridge.

REFUSED

N Akram, single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.3m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 36, Kirkstone Avenue, Dalton.

Denby Dale Kirkburton Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

J Kubinski, prior notification for construction of agricultural building, New Hall Farm, 70, Wakefield Road, Grange Moor.

D Storey, construction of first-floor side extension and conversion of garage into living accommodation, 1, Haigh Row, Station Road, Skelmanthorpe.

J Hanks, construction of single-storey extension, 3, Top Of The Moor, Stocksmoor.

A Ashworth, construction of single-storey front and rear extensions, 39, Pennine Rise, Scissett.

Craig Law, dead or Dangerous Tree, 8, Far Dene, Kirkburton.

Mr & Mrs Hinchliffe, construction of two-storey side extension, 5, Haigh Row, Station Road, Skelmanthorpe.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D J &J N Cartwright, change of use and alterations to barn to form dwelling, Woodsome Lees Farm, Woodsome Lees Lane, Kirkburton.

Mr & Mrs R Wagstaff, construction of detached dwelling, plot to rear of, 1, West View, Denby Dale.

C Hanson, demolition of existing external building and rear porch and construction of workshop/store (within a Conservation Area), 15, Slant Gate, Kirkburton.

Kirsti Larder, construction of two-storey side extension and removal of part of existing wall to create off street parking (Within a Conservation Area), 16, Slant Gate, Kirkburton.

Beneficial Tree Card Ltd, change of use from stone yard to tree/log storage yard, The Old Stone Yard, Near Bank, Shelley.

APPROVED

Simon Gurrey, works to trees in a CA, 14A, North Road, Kirkburton.

Brighouse Elland Mirfield Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

Mohammed Asif, work to tree preservation order(s) 02/17, 8, Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

A Rehman, construction of two-storey side extension with living accommodation in roof space and open canopy to front, 41, Garden Terrace, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

A Gallant, construction of detached dwelling with integral garage, 81, Towngate, Mirfield.

E Daji, demolition of existing conservatory, construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert garage to living accommodation, 7, Regal Court, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

M Shabir, construction of two-storey rear extension, 17, Lee Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

R Ahmer, construction of 2 storey rear and side extensions, single-storey front extension and front dormer (modified proposal), 13, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Royce, construction of extensions and front and rear dormers, 95, Bywell Road, Dewsbury.

L Rushworth, construction of front canopy, two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and decking to rear, 9, Robin Royd Drive, Mirfield.

A West, construction of two-storey side extension, 2, Holmdene Drive, Mirfield.

Mr Rawson, work to tree preservation order (s) 21/85, 31, Church Lane, Mirfield.

Lidl UK GmbH, c/o Agent non-material amendment to previous permission 2017/94252 for alterations to car park, Lidl, Commercial Road, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Oldfield, construction of detached dwelling, Meadowlands, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury.

C Sewell, construction of single-storey rear extension, 1001, Leeds Road, Woodkirk, Dewsbury.

Mood Developments Ltd, internal and external alterations, including installation of internal and external staircases, part demolition to form new conservatory, first-floor function room and toilets, installation of new roof lantern lights, windows and door openings (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Black Bull Hotel, 11, Market Place, Dewsbury.

M Springett, alterations to change hip to gable roof and construction of front and rear dormers, 13, Highfield Mount, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Mr & Mrs McHugh, construction of link extension between garage and dwelling to side and rear, 7, Vicarage Meadows, Mirfield.

S Yaqoob, construction of first-floor side and rear extensions, 8, The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Mood Developments Ltd, listed building consent for internal and external alterations, including installation of internal and external staircases, part demolition to form new conservatory, first-floor function room and toilets, installation of new roof lantern lights, windows and door openings (within a Mrs B Anothery works to tree preservation order 10/02, 21, Over Hall Road, Mirfield Conservation Area), Black Bull Hotel, 11, Market Place, Dewsbury.

Caddick Developments Ltd, C/O Agent discharge condition 3 (Industrial) (Phasing Plan) on previous permission for outline application for construction of commercial floorspace (B1c, B2, B8) including details of engineering operations to form serviced employment plots and full application for the construction of 166 dwellings, Land at, Slipper Lane, Mirfield.

REFUSED

Anne Richardson, Work to tree preservation order(s) 21/85, 12, Church Lane, Mirfield.

Mr Shorrock, works to tree preservation order, 12, Fair Ways, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

S Redfern, demolition of attached garage and construction of extensions, 10, Fernhurst Way, Mirfield.

S A Kothia, non material amendment to previous permission 2017/93004 for alterations to convert integral garage into living accommodation, 45, Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Colin Brown, works to trees tree preservation order(s) 10/02, 75, Towngate, Mirfield.