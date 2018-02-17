The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you enjoy going to weddings then this could be your ideal job.

A wedding car business based in Huddersfield has been put up for sale by the owners who are retiring.

The business includes three wedding cars said to be worth an estimated £70,000.

Daltons Business is advertising the wedding car firm for £89,950. It says the business can be run from home.

The advert says: “Our clients have operated this business for many years and is now selling to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

“During this time, they have built a fabulous reputation and are the preferred operator at a lot of hotels and wedding venues across Yorkshire.

“This is an easily operated concern with our client dealing with all the enquiries and bookings together with time driving which is also distributed between some very capable self-employed drivers.

“The business includes three absolutely stunning vehicles which are in pristine condition and have to be seen to be believed.

“These are a beautiful Beauford Convertible, Viscount Landaulette and an Imperial Landaulette. The approximate value of these much sought after vehicles is approximately £70,000.

“This is a very profitable business that is operated from home and achieved an adjusted net profit of over £25,000 on 2017 accounts. Annual Turnover £40,548.”