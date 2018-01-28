Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Any valuables to deposit?

An enterprising property developer is renting out three bank vaults in the basement of a former bank in Dewsbury town centre.

Doncaster-based Jorge Teixeira is offering the bank vaults “for commercial or residential purposes” in the basement of the building in Wesley Chambers, Union Street.

Mr Teixeira is part-owner of the building, which has been converted into flats on the upper storeys and houses the Creative Crafts Centre at ground level. Before that, the building housed the Dewsbury branch of the Halifax estate agency business.

The walk-in vaults are available to rent at £110 and £200 a month depending on size. The biggest measures three metres deep by four metres wide and three metres high. There is 24-hour access.

Mr Teixeira said: “The building used to be the Halifax. It has been converted into flats and I own some vaults in the cellar. They are proper vaults with doors 30cms thick. They are like a room – you could fit into one of them.

“So far, we have one person renting one of the vaults.”

He said: “They can be let for any period. Anyone interested can call meet me on site and have a look.”

Mr Teixeira said he did not envisage multi-millionaires wanting to deposit jewellery, valuable antiques or wads of cash, but said: “They are ideal for business owners who want to keep paperwork or who don’t have enough space at the office or at home. You can keep whatever you want in them.”