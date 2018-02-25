Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne were able to get up close and personal with Mother Nature when Sparkle the calf made her entry into the world.

Farmers swung into action as it became clear that Sparkle’s mother, Jasmine the Friesian cow, was in labour but couldn’t cope with the size of her baby.

So, with the aid of old-fashioned techniques – a rope that was secured around Sparkle’s ankles – they helped tired Jasmine to have a safe delivery.

“Jasmine had been in labour for quite a while and we had stayed with her,” said farmer David Nicholson.

“We were doing regular checks on Jasmine and we realised the calf was just too big for her to deliver on her own.

“It was a real team effort – it has to be as they are such big animals – but we managed to deliver the calf safely, which was brilliant news.

“It was quite a busy day and there were lots of visitors on the gantry. There’s always an added pressure when visitors are watching but we pride ourselves on showing all sides of farming and so we explained exactly what we were doing as it was happening.”

Sparkle was born on February 18 and she is now in the farm’s dairy and doing well.