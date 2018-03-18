The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shots have been fired yet again in a Huddersfield street.

Detectives have today confirmed that a gun was fired and a vehicle damaged during a disturbance in Fartown late last night.

Officers were called to Ballroyd Road at 11.10pm, following a report that gun shots had been heard and damage was being caused to a vehicle.

Response teams battled through the snow to attend.

Huddersfield CID has not confirmed if any arrests have been made.

Detectives have said that no-one was injured and a Ford Galaxy people carrier has been recovered from the scene and taken for forensic examination.

A crime scene remains in place at the location, trapping a number of residents’ cars within the cordon.

The incident follows recent serious incidents in Huddersfield.

On the evening of Sunday, February 25 a 19-year-old man was seriously wounded when he was shot on Nether Crescent in Rawthorpe .

And shortly before midnight on Monday, February 5 police say a gun was fired in the direction of a group of males who were running down an alleyway which leads to Old Bank Fold, off Almondbury Bank .

Det Insp Lee Donnelly from Kirklees CID, said: “Understandably this may cause concern for those living locally and the wider community.

“I would seek to reassure them that this appears to have been an isolated event and is not believed to be linked to any other incidents at this time.

“We do believe that a weapon has been discharged. However, enquiries remain at an early stage.

“Due to the adverse weather a scene is in place until it can be processed by specialist officers.

“There are a number of vehicles within the scene area and we will seek to release these back to their owners as soon as we are able to do so.

“We appreciate the ongoing patience and support of the local community while we continue our enquiries to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and saw or heard anything suspicious or who has any information about what took place to come forward with any information.”

Information can be passed to Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting log 2006 of March 17.

Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.