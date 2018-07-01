The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fears are growing for the safety of a woman missing for almost four months.

Catherine Graham - known as Katie - is 47 and lives in Mirfield.

According to police she was last seen on March 8 this year.

A post on the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team Facebook site states: “Police are concerned for her welfare.”

Katie is a white, 5ft 6ins with a fresh complexion, medium build with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing jeans and a grey hooded top.

It is thought the appeal has been put out now because Katie has been missing for such a long time and concerns are now growing for her.

Police need to know she is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 Log 2006 08/3/18 quoting reference 13180114804.