Fears are mounting for a man who hasn’t been seen for nearly two days.

Reuben Smith, from Holmfirth, was last seen on Wednesday evening at around 6pm in Huddersfield. Officers say they are concerned for his welfare, particularly given the freezing temperatures and adverse weather conditions outside.

Reuben, 47, is described as slim, 5ft 7in tall and as having dark hair. He was last seen wearing an Adidas woolly hat, army style Superdry jacket, black boots and jeans.

Insp Hazel Ward, from Kirklees Police, said: “We do have concerns for Mr Smith’s welfare and would ask him or anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact Kirklees Police.”

If you have seen Reuben or have any information contact police on 101 referencing log 1970 of February 28.