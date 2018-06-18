Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s going to be a school trip to remember.

Finalists in the 2018 Examiner Schools Awards will be recognised for showing excellence in education at a celebration lunch and awards ceremony next month.

All finalists have been invited to the event, which will he held on Thursday, July 5, at Kirklees College .

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the event when the names of the winners in 11 categories will be revealed and receive their prizes.

Judges commented on the high standard of entries received this year.

The awards are sponsored by Oakes-based education recruiter Vision for Education.

Claire Darling, its branch manager, said: “At Vision for Education, supporting our schools and teachers is always at the heart of what we do. The Examiner Schools Awards is a wonderful way of celebrating our local schools, teachers, and pupils’ hard work and we are very much looking forward to the awards afternoon.

“Vision for Education is very proud to be the executive partner for this event. We know our schools and teachers do incredible things each and every day and what better way to celebrate their hard work. We wish them all the very best of luck!”

The finalists are:

Healthy Living Award

Boothroyd Primary Academy

Joseph Norton Farm & Kitchen (Joseph Norton Academy)

School Communication Award

Mandy Barrett (Gomersal Primary School)

Sara Featonby (Ethos College)

Diamond Wood Community Academy

Class/Team of the Year

Lindley Junior School Girls Football Team

Fairfield Makaton Choir (Fairfield School)

Lindley Junior School Choir.

Trainee Teacher of the Year

Fran MacLarty (Honley High School)

Alex Womersley (Whitechapel Primary School/Green Light)

Callum Power (Holmfirth High School)

School Support Staff of the Year

Caretakers Dave, Pete and Peter (Shelley College)

Wendy Pearson (Grange Moor Primary School)

Pamela Adams (Fairfield School)

Inspirational Teacher of the Year sponsored by Collins

Andrew Morris (Shelley College)

Gareth Luby (Norristhorpe J&I School)

Natasha Hopkins (Shelley College)

Andrew Hancox (Kirkburton CE First School)

CE First School) Becki Gilbert (Diamond Wood Community Academy)

John Cattell (Almondbury Community School)

Head Teacher of the Year sponsored by Schofield Sweeney

Lawrence (Loz) Wilson (North Huddersfield Trust School)

Jennifer Napper (Westborough High School)

Kyrstie Joslin (Boothroyd Primary Academy)

SEND School/Alternative Provision of the Year

Ravenshall School, Southgate School

The William Henry Smith School, Ethos College

Primary School of the Year

Lindley Junior School

Boothroyd Primary Academy

Secondary School of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College

Westborough High School

Shelley College

The finalists and winner of the Community Award, in association with Vision for Education, will be revealed on the day.