Tinder-like conditions means people need to be hyper-vigilant when it comes to lighting fires outdoors as another moorland fire flared up in Crosland Hill.

Huddersfield Watch Commander Matthew Green said even modest family barbecues needed to be carefully supervised so as not to get out of hand.

He spoke as four pumps from Huddersfield, Cleckheaton and Rastrick headed out to tackle a moorland fire at a quarry off Helme Lane near Meltham.

Firefighter Mo Quadafi from Huddersfield Red Watch said standing on the charred ground was “like being stood inside a very hot frying pan.”

His colleague, Huddersfield Watch Commander Jimmy Fitt said the fire had spread across an area of moorland vegetation measuring 300mx300m near Harrison Lane.

Meanwhile firefighters have been damping down at a major grass fire between Golcar and Scapegoat Hill on Thursday afternoon which was tackled by fire crews from Huddersfield, Slaithwaite and Rastrick.

The photos are taken from video footage taken by Big Red Drones Ltd which show the damage wreaked by the blaze on the hillside.

Watch Commander Green said: “We were out at Scapegoat Hill again this morning from 5am following the fire there yesterday to carry out further damping down. “We came away at 11am and we’re going to revisit it this afternoon.

“It’s a bit of a fingers crossed moment hoping it will stay out but grass being grass, you can never be sure.

“A warning regarding the tinder-like conditions at the moment – people need to be very careful whether it’s a barbecue in the back garden or out on the moorlands. The slightest spark can go off and people’s houses and sheds can be at risk.”

The warning came as weather forecasters said tomorrow would see sweltering temperatures of 24˚C (75˚F) tomorrow and 25˚C (77˚F) on Sunday meaning the likelihood of more grass fires is more than probable.

Video credit Robert John Kerr