Firefighters were called to a house fire in Elland last night.

But there was a twist in the tail of this blaze, after it transpired it had been started by a cat switching on the kitchen hob at the home on Cross Field.

The clumsy kitty nearly caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage after it walked across the top of the stove and inadvertently switched on the hob which set alight a basket and some cat food left on top.

The owners were out and the alarm was raised by neighbours who heard the smoke detector.

A crew from Rastrick fire station were called to the terraced home at around 7.30pm to find the kitchen filled with smoke.

Crew member Elliot Webster said: “It had been going for some time but luckily there was no big fire, just smoke and some damage caused to items left on top of the stove.

“The cats had scarpered by the time we got there but it was evident one of them had probably walked across and switched it on.”

Minor damage was caused to the kitchen from smoke. The cats meanwhile escaped with all nine lives intact.