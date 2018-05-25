Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TWO people had to be cut out of cars after a serious smash snarled up a main road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Gelderd Road at its junction with Dark Lane near the Pheasant pub in Birstall at 11.15am today.

The accident happened not far from the Junction 27 retail park.

Firefighters from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton had to cut the roof off a Toyota Avensis to rescue a 43-year-old man.

A 22-year-old woman driving the Mini also had to be rescued from her car.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment for suspected back and neck injuries but are not believed to be badly hurt.

It is thought there were passengers in both vehicles.

The rescue operation was led by Watch Commander Mark Hemingway from Dewsbury Fire Station.

Police managed to keep the road open although it was down to one lane and there were long traffic delays in the area caused by the accident.