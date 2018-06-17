Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fisherman familiar with the stretch of water in which the father and son tragically lost their lives yesterday (Saturday) said he was “very surprised” they could not get out of the water.

Fisherman David Kitchingman said he believed the water could only be a maximum of 6ft deep in the spot where the tragedy occurred.

He said: “I am very surprised they haven’t been able to get out, particularly when there are means to get out of the canal, and the canals aren’t particularly deep where they have fallen in.

“It is where the lock is - I would have thought the maximum depth here would be about 6ft but between the locks it could be double that.

“But there are no aids to get you out of the water. It’s a very awkward spot to get out because it’s a curved stone built bank so if you were trying to climb out it would be very slippery and awkward.”

David said he regularly fished in the area but would not have come today had he know about what had happened.

Police have confirmed the bodies of the two men, a father aged 43 and his 19 year old son, both from Pudsey, were retrieved from the water near Cooper Bridge at 7.20pm last night (Saturday.)

In a statement a spokesperson said: “Police were called around 11.18am on Saturday June 16 to the canal side, near to Navigation House in Cooper Bridge, Huddersfield after it was believed two men entered the water.

“Officers conducted extensive enquiries to locate the men, and the police underwater search unit attended. The bodies of two men were recovered from the water around 7.20pm.

“They are believed to be a father and son from the Leeds area. The family have been notified.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”