Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 4:

Richard William Gleave, 27, of Crown Street, Hebden Bridge. Breached a restraining order in Hebden Bridge on October 8, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Martin Ellis, 33, of Princess Gardens, Westtown, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend probation service appointments on December 5, 2017. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to seven days.

Azhar Hussain, 43, of Leeds Road, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Dewsbury on June 24, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gemma Paige Strand, 35, of Wellington Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Dewsbury on June 24, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 5:

Tracy Ann Green, 47, of Walker Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Drink driving in Mirfield on August 27, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Stacey Annette Dean, 28, of Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Stole sports clothing and obstructed a police constable at Dewsbury Retail Park on December 12, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Heem Khalaf, 19, of Osborne Road, Birkby. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Midland Street, Huddersfield, on December 1, 2017. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Anna Holdsworth, 55, of Copres, Lindley. Possession of cannabis on Copres Avenue, Lindley, on October 23, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Derrel Naven, 19, of Holme Park Court, Berry Brow. Possession of cannabis in Berry Brow on November 23, 2017. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sharon Marilyn Wells, 43, of Hill House Lane, Fartown. Stole a mobile phone worth £15 in Huddersfield on October 20, 2017. Fined £75 and ordered to pay £15 compensation and £85 costs.

Jonathan Gee, 31, of New Street, Milnsbridge. Drink driving on Gordon Street, Slaithwaite, on December 9, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Barbara Jackson, 51, of Farfield Road, Almondbury. Possession of drugs at Huddersfield Police Station on April 23, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Liam McLaughlin, 28, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Caused £500 of damage to the rear window of a vehicle on Ashenhurst Avenue Newsome, on December 10, 2017. Ordered to pay £450 compensation.

Rebecca Ashley, 29, of Causeway Crescent, Linthwaite. Drink driving on Water Street, Lockwood, on December 12, 2017. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to take part in a Drink Impaired Drivers Programme for 17 days. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Neil Dawson, 42, of Church Street, Paddock. Stole Calvin Klein perfume worth £39.53 from Boots, King Street, Huddersfield on November 21, 2017. Community order made for drug rehabilitation for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Brian Holmes, 31, of Holme Park Court. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Cloth Hall Street in Huddersfield on November 23, 2017. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

James Rupert Lees, 38, of Hawthorne Terrace, Crosland Moor. Concerned in the production of cannabis plants in Huddersfield on October 9, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel Massey, 26, of Flugel Way, Lindley. Drink driving and possession of cannabis in Lindley on December 11, 2017. Also failed to stop a vehicle when required to by a police officer and resisted a police officer, both in Lindley on the same date. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Lee Nicholson, 37, of Sunny View, Batley. Was found drunk on a highway, namely Halifax Road, Dewsbury, with a child under the age of seven, and failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of committing an offence at Huddersfield Police Station, both on November 24, 2017. Community order made to participate in a Drink Impaired Drivers Programme for 17 days, a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 22 months.