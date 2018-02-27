Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A passionate women’s footballer was found hanged, an inquest has heard.

The body of 20-year-old Lauren Brown was found on the football field off Far Lane, Hepworth, near Holmfirth, on Thursday evening, September 28.

Police say her death is not being treated as suspicious.

The inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court has been opened and adjourned to a future date.

Lauren, who was due to celebrate her 21st birthday later this month, played for the Hepworth United Football Club’s ladies team.

Football club to honour player found dead on pitch

On Sunday around 60 friends and team-mates gathered at the club to lay flowers, release balloons in the club’s colours and lit candles in her memory.

And following her death the club cancelled games as a mark of respect.

At the time a club spokesman described Lauren as a “lovely, sunny character who was bubbly around everybody.

“She was popular with the whole team and has played for us for a couple of seasons, it has come as a complete shock.

“She is from a sporting family and her sister plays football too.”

He added that Lauren had been due to play in a cup game against Tingley Athletic on the Sunday following her death.

In 2015 when she was 18 Lauren was shortlisted for a Huddersfield Examiner community award in the Student Community category as a dedicated volunteer, air cadet and football coach.

She was a sergeant at Huddersfield 59 Squadron of the Air Cadets and a football coach and manager who promoted women’s football at Lepton Highlanders.

She was studying at Huddersfield New College and was nominated by Student Engagement Manager Lee Speight, who said: “Lauren has been an active and influential part of her community.”

A club spokesman said it was supporting a JustGiving appeal, set up by Lauren’s friend Laura Watts, to raise money for a memorial trophy.

Laura posted on the JustGiving site: “Sadly we lost this beautiful girl from our lives. One of her passions was playing football at Hepworth football club.

“We are trying to raise as much money as possible for the club and also to buy a memorial trophy so her memory lives on throughout the years to come.”

A total of 40 supporters have so far donated more than £400 on the page.

The club spokesman said: “On Sunday the whole squad and her friends met at the pitch to lay flowers, release balloons in the club’s colours and light candles. We made sure everybody was okay; there were lots of tears.