A colour run to raise money for Huddersfield hospice is back ... bigger, better and linked to a whole new event.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s Colour Run Festival will not only include the much loved run around Farnley Estate but the event will become a day out for all the family with a colourful festival taking place throughout the day.

Brackenhall-based Forget Me Not, which provides care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families, is looking for people to run, jog, walk or dance their way through the 4k rainbow route on Saturday, June 30.

The festival village will be packed with children’s entertainment, music, face-painting, stalls and much more. The Pulse 1 Radio stage will be hosted by presenter Ditchy, with live music and other entertainment throughout the day and there will be an array of local food and drink stalls.

Director of Fundraising at Forget Me Not Diane Webster said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the Colour Run for the 3rd year. The support we have received in previous years has been incredible, allowing us to put together a bigger and better event this year. We can’t wait to see our wonderful runners dressed up their rainbow outfits, having fun and covered in paint.”

Registration for the Colour Run Festival is £17 per adult and £9 per child, with family tickets also available (two adults and two children) priced at £48.

Diane added: “This year’s Colour Run offers so much more than ever before. With the fantastic new addition of the festival, we are keen to get as many people involved with the event as possible - the whole family can enjoy an exciting day out to raise money for Forget Me Not, even if the run isn’t for you.”

The charity must raise £4m each year to continue their support and with just 4% of this coming from government funding the support of the local community is vital.

Speaking about the support from volunteers, Diane added: “We rely on the generosity of volunteers to make sure our events are successful. If you would like to support the event further but would prefer not to complete the run, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities available.”

The event is sponsored by Marsden-based Pearson Funeral Services.

To find out more about the event or sign up today, please visit: https://forgetmenot-colourrun.eventbrite.co.uk or call 01484 411040.