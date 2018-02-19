Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

LINDLEY

January 31 at 9.20pm: An unknown unseen person smashed a vehicle quarter light window on Sandmoor Drive and opened the door activating the vehicle alarm, thieves fled the scene.

BIRKBY

January 28 at 7.15 am: A Vauxhall Zafira was entered by unknown means on Britannia Crescent thieves made an untidy search and stole a sat nav system.

January 29 at 3.25 pm: A victim was walking home from school on Poplar Street, she was approached from behind by an unknown male who snatched her phone from her hand.

January 31 at 3.45 pm: A roll shutter door was damaged on Murray road, thieves made off.

February 1 in the early morning: An insecure boot was opened of a Dacia Duster on Norwood Road, a holdall, clothing and hand tools were stolen.

February 1 at 4pm: A garage on Sufton Street was entered by unknown means, Hydroponic equipment was stolen, thieves fled from the scene.

PADDOCK

January 31 at teatime: Yorkshire stone slabs were stolen from a back garden on Branch Street, thieves made off.

EDGERTON

January 31 at 10pm: A rear nearside window was smashed of a Ford Ka on New North Road, thieves entered, made an untidy search and stole a small bag of cash.

January 31 at 10pm: A front drivers window was smashed of a Fiat Bravo on New North Road, burglars entered, made an untidy search and stole a sat nav.

MARSH

February 1 at 10pm: A rear garden of a property on Syringa Street was entered and some Yorkshire stone flags were stolen.

February 2 at 3pm: A vulnerable victim was approached on Broomfield Road by a person offering to help dispose of a fridge for money. The victim agreed and went to get money from the house and was followed in by the suspect who asked for a glass of water. The suspect stole £100 and two bank books and made off from the scene.

ALMONDBURY

January 30 at 11.55am: A property was entered by unknown means, thieves made an untidy search and stole a TV and a number of handbags.

DALTON

January 30 at 6.30pm: A front N/S door window of a Volkswagen Scirocco parked on Queens Square, burglars made an untidy search and stole an integrated sat-nav system.

SPRINGWOOD

January 31 at 7pm: A doormat was stolen from outside a front door on Rifle Fields .

January 31 at 11.22pm: A rear O/S window of a Mitsubishi Colt was smashed on Highfields, thieves made an untidy search left the scene, nothing was stolen.

NEWSOME

February 3 in the early hours of the morning: A house was entered on Kings Mill Lane via an insecure front door, three pairs of shoes were stolen.

HONLEY

February 1 at 6pm: A lexus IS 200 was entered by unknown means on Church Street, damage was caused to the vehicle and two sat navs were stolen from the glove box.

SCHOLES

February 1 at 5pm: A brick was thrown through the ground floor living room window on Sandy Gate, thieves entered and made an untidy search of all rooms including drawers and wardrobes, unknown what was stolen, left as entered.

HOLMFIRTH

February 1 at 11pm: A window of a garage was smashed on Towngate, burglars reached in and stole a lamp with eight arms, a suitcase and kitchen utensils.

February 3 at 2am: A vehicle that had been left locked and secured on a driveway on Binns Lane was broken into, a purse, credit card and clothing were stolen.