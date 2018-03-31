Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of friends and family are expected to gather for a second vigil at the spot where a popular 15-year-old girl was killed in a horror bus stop crash.

Katelyn Dawson, a Shelley College pupil, tragically lost her life in the incident. when a BMW 5 Series car mounted the pavement on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, on the morning of January 10 and demolished the bus stop.

She had been stood there waiting to catch it to go to college.

A 17-year-old girl from the same school was also seriously injured in the crash along with a 47-year-old woman, Christine Crawshaw, who suffered two broken legs. The driver of the BMW, aged 51, was also hurt.

Witnesses described the scene as ‘absolute carnage’.

One of Katelyn’s closest friends, Eunique Dickenson, 17, of Huddersfield, who is organising the vigil, said she hoped hundreds of people would turn up at 6pm on Tuesday, April 10, to remember the bubbly, fun person.

Five hundred people turned up for the first one, which was held the following day.

Eunique said: “I’m expecting the same number of people to turn up and I would just like everyone to bring flowers and red balloons.”

She said she thought Katelyn’s sister Stevie Dawson would attend and hoped her parents, Colin and Angie, would too.

Katelyn was flown by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary but medics were unable to save her life and police confirmed she had died at 6.15pm.

Eunique said that everyone would clap, applaud, give thanks for her all too-short life and ensure her friend was not forgotten.

They would also let off red balloons at that exact time to mark the time of her death three months on.

A friend of Katelyn’s, Siana Clavin, said at the time: “She was the most bubbly and fun person I’ve ever met.

“Katelyn was so gorgeous and it’s so sad she’s not here any more. She was just so grateful for everything she had in life.”