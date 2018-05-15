Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of Huddersfield-born mixed martial arts fighter Jonny Saville have launched a crowdfunding campaign as he battles illness.

The groundswell of support follows news that the 31-year-old, known as The Dungeon Master, has been diagnosed with stage 3 oesophageal cancer that has also spread to his lungs.

Danny Mitchell, team coach with the Morley-based Asylum Vale Tudo, set up a JustGiving page that coincided with his friend and fellow fighter completing a final training bout before beginning 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

Danny, also 31, from Doncaster, whose nickname is The Cheesecake Assassin, paid tribute to his long-time student as he starts “the fight camp of his life.”

And he exhorted fellow MMA fighters and fans to join in to reach the fundraising goal, which smashed through the original £3,500 target and is now on track to reach £4,000.

“Jonny has a family to support and although he probably doesn’t want me to do this I have set this up to raise some money for him to help take away some of the financial burdens of life through these hard times.

“I hope you can join me in supporting Jonny and his family by donating to this page as I’m sure he will be grateful for even the smallest gesture. Give whatever you can and let’s get Jonny to win this one!”

Click here to donate.