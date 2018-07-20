The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s favourite annual event is almost upon us!

The 18th annual Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival is brought to you by Huddersfield Live! – a not-for-profit group of Huddersfield businesses determined to put on an event that attracts people and traders from all over the county.

Having grown from just a handful of traders it is now the largest event of its kind in the UK, regularly attracting crowds of more than 100,000 to St George’s Square.

It is a wonderful event held over four days from Thursday August 2 to Sunday August 5, where people of all ages can enjoy food and drink in a party setting where everyone feels they are welcome.

And the good news is that the sun almost always shines.

Here is a full list of all the stallholders you can expect to see.

1: Luddenden Valley Wines, Yorkshire fruit and country wines and liqueurs

2: Nacskos Jewels by Carol Rose offering handmade ‘one-of-a-kind’ jewellery made in Huddersfield

3: The Unusual Chutney Company, award-winning chilli chutney

4: Candy Emporium, all types of delicious confectionery

5: Paint the People, Body/face art and decorative design from Birkby

6: Yorkshire Dama Cheese, a small artisan halloumi-style cheese maker from Sowerby Bridge

7: Yorkshire-based My Magical Moments offers traditional and vintage ice cream and Prosecco tricycles for all special occasions and events such as weddings, civil ceremonies, birthdays, christenings

8: Bingley-based Bree’s Herbal Teas

9: Lily Pickles of Holmfirth

10: Malvavisco UK, From the North West of England it produces gourmet marshmallows in a wide range of flavours

11: Kirklees Fairtrade, attempting to improve the lot of communities worldwide

12: Temujin Restaurants, high class cuisine from Sowerby Bridge

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

13: Dilishque Curry, Huddersfield: Your Indian Pantry in a Pot!

14: Boston Shakers from Cheshire is a bespoke mobile bar hire service offering mouth-watering drinks for weddings, corporate events, festivals and parties

15: The Mac Shac - award-winning restaurant Mac and Cheese hits the road – the Mac Shac brings high quality food to happy customers

16: Spicy Kitchen - top-notch Asian cuisine from Marsh

17: ‘Udders Orchard Cider Company - Makes full-juice cider from Huddersfield’s unwanted apples!

18: The Star Inn. One of Huddersfield’s best-known real ale watering holes at Folly Hall

19: Piggie Smalls hotdog company.

20: pREP, Southgate, Huddersfield - healthy, tasty food with a twist

(Image: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

21: Just Jenny’s Farmhouse Ice Cream, Barkisland, Halifax

22: Bubbles & Punch. A quirky bar selling Pimms Prosecco, Yorkshire Ale Cider and lager

23: Kabana. Huddersfield’s Indian curry house with a national reputation. Has been serving residents since 1989

24: The Crepe Escape. From Wetherby. Sells scrumptious sweet crepes

25: Black Dog Wine Agency - husband and wife team Katie and Dave who import boutique wines from New Zealand.

26: Smokin’ Blues, York. Offers the best ribs and meat from an American barbecue prepared ‘low and slow’

(Image: PhotoEye.co.uk)

27: Malton-based The Chilli Jam Man. Multi-award winning range of chilli jams, sauces and dried goods

28: Little Fat Duck. Offers delicious hot aromatic duck wraps. All made fresh to order and are sold at £6 each.

29: Irvin Confectionery

30: Steak Out, Leeds. Delicious steak sandwiches

31: The Yorkshire Hot Dog company

32: Yorkshire Drizzle. Based in Holmfirth, it produces a range of healthy flavoured oils and vinegars to add flavour to your cooking

33: Yummy Yorkshire. Delicious, award-winning artisan ice cream from farm in Denby Dale

34: Twisted Mojito. Top-notch North Yorkshire-based events company providing cocktails, beers, wines and spirits with mobile bar and party planning expertise

35: Mela Street Food. Authentic Indian street food

36: The Dilla Delli. Offering delicious street food

37: Smoothiemania. Sells fruit juice and smoothies

38: Gastro Nicks. Wiltshire-based delicatessen and wine merchants with the very best of hand-picked gourmet delights from across Europe

39: The Yummy Yank. Baker of authentic American desserts

40: Pirate’s Grog Rum Ltd. Aged Honduran rum and much more

41: Burger Company. Premium grade burgers served with hash browns

42: Dapur Malaysia Ltd. Offers a range of Malay, Chinese and Indian food

43: Gintopia. Seriously classy mobile gin bar

44: Bedazzled Cupcakes. Small family business making cold food

45: Cafe Mandalay. Huddersfield’s Buremese restaurant bringing a contemporary taste of residents

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

46: Sloemotion. York-based sloe gin experts offering all manner of delicious handmade gins

47: Shiloh. Coffee-roasting business in Leeds that sells specialist coffees from around the world

48: Continental Catering. Hot food to a very high standard

49: Masons Yorkshire Gin. Karl and Cathy Mason, gin fanatics who produce very popular dry gin

50: Peckish Kitchen. The ultimate place if you’re feeling hungry

51: Brown & Blond Ltd. Delicious chocolate brownies

52: Island Spice Grill. Seriously tasty food

53: The Bosuns Brewing Company Ltd. Award-winning crafted real ales from Horbury-based brewery

54: Bolster Moor Farm Shop. Well-known for the quality of its food. A treat for everyone!

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

55: Kidz Zone

56: The Fudge Factory. Handmade traditional fudge

57: Mr Slush. Huddersfield-based company. Its slush syrup is a must!

58: Pax Burger. Lindley-based quality burgers of the highest order

59: Bean2Cup Coffee. Delicious coffee guaranteed

60: Riverford Organic Farmers. Some of the country’s best meat, veg and dairy products

61: Mr Churros. Spanish-style Churros and chocolate. Fried-dough pastry dipped in chocolate sauce

62: Yum Yum. Oriental Chinese food

63: Poppa Piccolinos is a family-friendly Italian Restaurant based in Holmfirth that was established nearly 20 years ago.

64: Shaws of Huddersfield. Established in 1889, Shaws has a well-deserved reputation for “reet tasty chutneys, relishes and salsas”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

65: Simply Wood Fired. Specialises in traditional thin-crust Italian-style pizzas that are cooked in its wood-fired oven

66: The Nook Brewhouse. Finest traditional ales from the heart of the Pennines

67: Roly Poly Limited. Seriously good street food. It says it “serves only the best street food on the market”

68: R&G. Offers authentic Thai curry paste

69: JHB Industrial Ltd. Managing director Ben Robinson says: “Cuban smoked meat truck inspired by my wife’s Cuban family recipes served with amazing sides and large portions in our newly refurbed £25K meat truck.”

70: Green Olives. Sells special marinated olives, Turkish delights, baklava, nuts and dried fruits

71: Elsie Mays. Hot warm gooey cookie dough served with a variety of topping and finished with fresh cream

72: Nachos Amigos. Based in West Yorkshire and Derbyshire, it supplies homemade and handmade street food and caters for festivals, markets and shows throughout Yorkshire and beyond.

73: Jones Pies. Based in Yorkshire it sells 45,000 pies every week from its bakery. A chance to enjoy pork pies, pasties and rolls at their finest

74: Hendersons (Sheffield) Ltd. Offering the finest relish since 1885. The recipe remains a secret only known to three family members!

75: Alfa UK Recipes. Greek Souvlaki is skewers or meat (pork, chicken, pork sausage, lamb kebab) wrapped into Greek pitta bread with tzatziki dip

76: Ryan Jepson Cheeses based in Halifax. A wide range of traditional and speciality cheeses. Have been a regular sight at the festival for eight years

77: Zephyr Craft Gin Bar. Top quality gin from Huddersfield/Holmfirth

78: Senor Churro. Freshly prepared and cooked to order hot crispy Spanish Churros and thick warm Spanish Valor chocolate dip

79: The Big Red Oven. Its pizzas are hand-stretched and cooked in its wood-fired ovens

80: Armitage Bridge Club. Thousands of pints of real ale served over the four days

81: Gringo’s. Based in Huddersfield, it specialises in Mexican barbecue smoke house food

82: Zephyr. Well-known Huddersfield bar selling craft beers, wines and cocktails

83: Lebowski’s food truck. Offering Philly cheese steak sandwiches, fries, kids’ meals, fresh lemonades, drinks

84: Empire Brewing. A brewery of 15 years from Slaithwaite offering a selection of fine ales

85: Bellapaella. A family-run Spanish mobile catering company offering fresh meat based paella using chicken, pork and chorizo prepared in gigantic paella pans at Continental Markets throughout the UK

86: Mediterranean Wraps. Gourmet wraps for meat eaters and vegetarian alike

87: The Local Wine Company Ltd based in Cheshire.

88: TJ Thai & Japanese Restaurant Ltd based in Huddersfield town centre.

89: Little Chilli based in Viaduct Street, Huddersfield. A chance to sample some of the best authentic Thai Street food around

90: FOOD4FESTIVAL. Wonderful people who combine a love of Greek food with a passion for restoring old vintage vehicles

91: Wish Upon A Sparkle. A unique sparkle, glitter and embellishment service which enjoys a worldwide reputation with a combined style of face & body painting, make up and hair styling services