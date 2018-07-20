Huddersfield’s favourite annual event is almost upon us!
The 18th annual Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival is brought to you by Huddersfield Live! – a not-for-profit group of Huddersfield businesses determined to put on an event that attracts people and traders from all over the county.
Having grown from just a handful of traders it is now the largest event of its kind in the UK, regularly attracting crowds of more than 100,000 to St George’s Square.
It is a wonderful event held over four days from Thursday August 2 to Sunday August 5, where people of all ages can enjoy food and drink in a party setting where everyone feels they are welcome.
And the good news is that the sun almost always shines.
Here is a full list of all the stallholders you can expect to see.
1: Luddenden Valley Wines, Yorkshire fruit and country wines and liqueurs
2: Nacskos Jewels by Carol Rose offering handmade ‘one-of-a-kind’ jewellery made in Huddersfield
3: The Unusual Chutney Company, award-winning chilli chutney
4: Candy Emporium, all types of delicious confectionery
5: Paint the People, Body/face art and decorative design from Birkby
6: Yorkshire Dama Cheese, a small artisan halloumi-style cheese maker from Sowerby Bridge
7: Yorkshire-based My Magical Moments offers traditional and vintage ice cream and Prosecco tricycles for all special occasions and events such as weddings, civil ceremonies, birthdays, christenings
8: Bingley-based Bree’s Herbal Teas
9: Lily Pickles of Holmfirth
10: Malvavisco UK, From the North West of England it produces gourmet marshmallows in a wide range of flavours
11: Kirklees Fairtrade, attempting to improve the lot of communities worldwide
12: Temujin Restaurants, high class cuisine from Sowerby Bridge
13: Dilishque Curry, Huddersfield: Your Indian Pantry in a Pot!
14: Boston Shakers from Cheshire is a bespoke mobile bar hire service offering mouth-watering drinks for weddings, corporate events, festivals and parties
15: The Mac Shac - award-winning restaurant Mac and Cheese hits the road – the Mac Shac brings high quality food to happy customers
16: Spicy Kitchen - top-notch Asian cuisine from Marsh
17: ‘Udders Orchard Cider Company - Makes full-juice cider from Huddersfield’s unwanted apples!
18: The Star Inn. One of Huddersfield’s best-known real ale watering holes at Folly Hall
19: Piggie Smalls hotdog company.
20: pREP, Southgate, Huddersfield - healthy, tasty food with a twist
21: Just Jenny’s Farmhouse Ice Cream, Barkisland, Halifax
22: Bubbles & Punch. A quirky bar selling Pimms Prosecco, Yorkshire Ale Cider and lager
23: Kabana. Huddersfield’s Indian curry house with a national reputation. Has been serving residents since 1989
24: The Crepe Escape. From Wetherby. Sells scrumptious sweet crepes
25: Black Dog Wine Agency - husband and wife team Katie and Dave who import boutique wines from New Zealand.
26: Smokin’ Blues, York. Offers the best ribs and meat from an American barbecue prepared ‘low and slow’
27: Malton-based The Chilli Jam Man. Multi-award winning range of chilli jams, sauces and dried goods
28: Little Fat Duck. Offers delicious hot aromatic duck wraps. All made fresh to order and are sold at £6 each.
29: Irvin Confectionery
30: Steak Out, Leeds. Delicious steak sandwiches
31: The Yorkshire Hot Dog company
32: Yorkshire Drizzle. Based in Holmfirth, it produces a range of healthy flavoured oils and vinegars to add flavour to your cooking
33: Yummy Yorkshire. Delicious, award-winning artisan ice cream from farm in Denby Dale
34: Twisted Mojito. Top-notch North Yorkshire-based events company providing cocktails, beers, wines and spirits with mobile bar and party planning expertise
35: Mela Street Food. Authentic Indian street food
36: The Dilla Delli. Offering delicious street food
37: Smoothiemania. Sells fruit juice and smoothies
38: Gastro Nicks. Wiltshire-based delicatessen and wine merchants with the very best of hand-picked gourmet delights from across Europe
39: The Yummy Yank. Baker of authentic American desserts
40: Pirate’s Grog Rum Ltd. Aged Honduran rum and much more
41: Burger Company. Premium grade burgers served with hash browns
42: Dapur Malaysia Ltd. Offers a range of Malay, Chinese and Indian food
43: Gintopia. Seriously classy mobile gin bar
44: Bedazzled Cupcakes. Small family business making cold food
45: Cafe Mandalay. Huddersfield’s Buremese restaurant bringing a contemporary taste of residents
46: Sloemotion. York-based sloe gin experts offering all manner of delicious handmade gins
47: Shiloh. Coffee-roasting business in Leeds that sells specialist coffees from around the world
48: Continental Catering. Hot food to a very high standard
49: Masons Yorkshire Gin. Karl and Cathy Mason, gin fanatics who produce very popular dry gin
50: Peckish Kitchen. The ultimate place if you’re feeling hungry
51: Brown & Blond Ltd. Delicious chocolate brownies
52: Island Spice Grill. Seriously tasty food
53: The Bosuns Brewing Company Ltd. Award-winning crafted real ales from Horbury-based brewery
54: Bolster Moor Farm Shop. Well-known for the quality of its food. A treat for everyone!
55: Kidz Zone
56: The Fudge Factory. Handmade traditional fudge
57: Mr Slush. Huddersfield-based company. Its slush syrup is a must!
58: Pax Burger. Lindley-based quality burgers of the highest order
59: Bean2Cup Coffee. Delicious coffee guaranteed
60: Riverford Organic Farmers. Some of the country’s best meat, veg and dairy products
61: Mr Churros. Spanish-style Churros and chocolate. Fried-dough pastry dipped in chocolate sauce
62: Yum Yum. Oriental Chinese food
63: Poppa Piccolinos is a family-friendly Italian Restaurant based in Holmfirth that was established nearly 20 years ago.
64: Shaws of Huddersfield. Established in 1889, Shaws has a well-deserved reputation for “reet tasty chutneys, relishes and salsas”
65: Simply Wood Fired. Specialises in traditional thin-crust Italian-style pizzas that are cooked in its wood-fired oven
66: The Nook Brewhouse. Finest traditional ales from the heart of the Pennines
67: Roly Poly Limited. Seriously good street food. It says it “serves only the best street food on the market”
68: R&G. Offers authentic Thai curry paste
69: JHB Industrial Ltd. Managing director Ben Robinson says: “Cuban smoked meat truck inspired by my wife’s Cuban family recipes served with amazing sides and large portions in our newly refurbed £25K meat truck.”
70: Green Olives. Sells special marinated olives, Turkish delights, baklava, nuts and dried fruits
71: Elsie Mays. Hot warm gooey cookie dough served with a variety of topping and finished with fresh cream
72: Nachos Amigos. Based in West Yorkshire and Derbyshire, it supplies homemade and handmade street food and caters for festivals, markets and shows throughout Yorkshire and beyond.
73: Jones Pies. Based in Yorkshire it sells 45,000 pies every week from its bakery. A chance to enjoy pork pies, pasties and rolls at their finest
74: Hendersons (Sheffield) Ltd. Offering the finest relish since 1885. The recipe remains a secret only known to three family members!
75: Alfa UK Recipes. Greek Souvlaki is skewers or meat (pork, chicken, pork sausage, lamb kebab) wrapped into Greek pitta bread with tzatziki dip
76: Ryan Jepson Cheeses based in Halifax. A wide range of traditional and speciality cheeses. Have been a regular sight at the festival for eight years
77: Zephyr Craft Gin Bar. Top quality gin from Huddersfield/Holmfirth
78: Senor Churro. Freshly prepared and cooked to order hot crispy Spanish Churros and thick warm Spanish Valor chocolate dip
79: The Big Red Oven. Its pizzas are hand-stretched and cooked in its wood-fired ovens
80: Armitage Bridge Club. Thousands of pints of real ale served over the four days
81: Gringo’s. Based in Huddersfield, it specialises in Mexican barbecue smoke house food
82: Zephyr. Well-known Huddersfield bar selling craft beers, wines and cocktails
83: Lebowski’s food truck. Offering Philly cheese steak sandwiches, fries, kids’ meals, fresh lemonades, drinks
84: Empire Brewing. A brewery of 15 years from Slaithwaite offering a selection of fine ales
85: Bellapaella. A family-run Spanish mobile catering company offering fresh meat based paella using chicken, pork and chorizo prepared in gigantic paella pans at Continental Markets throughout the UK
86: Mediterranean Wraps. Gourmet wraps for meat eaters and vegetarian alike
87: The Local Wine Company Ltd based in Cheshire.
88: TJ Thai & Japanese Restaurant Ltd based in Huddersfield town centre.
89: Little Chilli based in Viaduct Street, Huddersfield. A chance to sample some of the best authentic Thai Street food around
90: FOOD4FESTIVAL. Wonderful people who combine a love of Greek food with a passion for restoring old vintage vehicles
91: Wish Upon A Sparkle. A unique sparkle, glitter and embellishment service which enjoys a worldwide reputation with a combined style of face & body painting, make up and hair styling services