Services to remember two young people who were both killed in tragic road accidents will be held in Huddersfield today (Weds).

Hundreds are expected to turn out for the funeral for 15-year-old Katelyn Dawson will take place at Huddersfield Parish Church at 1pm.

Katelyn died after a BMW smashed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen on Wednesday, January 10.

An outpouring of grief followed for the Shelley College student and a fundraising page for money towards the service raised thousands.

A service for Joe Brook will also be held at Scapegoat Hill Baptist Church at 1.45pm.

The 21-year-old died after his car crashed on Round Ings Road on Friday, January 12.

A committal at Huddersfield crematorium will be held at 3.15pm, straight after Katelyn’s service.

The causes of both tragedies are still being investigated.