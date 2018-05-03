Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released further details regarding the violence that marred Saturday night in Marsden.

The trouble saw a fight broke out in Peel Street at around 10pm and left a number of those involved with injurie s and six men arrested.

It’s unclear what sparked the violence but reports on social media suggested it occurred between Ale Trailers and two men working from out of town in the village.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It appears that six men aged 22, 23, 46, 24, 30 and 26 have been released under investigation.”

There have been increased reports of violent and rowdy behaviour in Marsden with Kirklees Clr Donna Bellamy who represents the Colne Valley village, saying residents were resigned to yet another summer of problems caused by drunken Ale Trail revellers .

She is canvassing business owners to see whether CCTV can be introduced in the village centre after calls from residents for a clampdown on the rowdiness which is an all too frequent feature of weeks in the village.