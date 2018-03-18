Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl was locked out of a crematorium when she went to pay a poignant visit on Mother’s Day in memory of her mum who had died from cancer.

Sixteen-year-old Eve Halmshaw and her dad Darren from Mirfield went to Dewsbury Crematorium to visit a plaque in memory of Pamela Halmshaw but were shocked to find the gates locked.

Pamela died in October 2016 after a 10-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Darren said that although the gates should have been opened at 9am they arrived at 9.50am and the gates remained locked when they left at 10.30am.

He said: “There was an old guy in his 80s when we arrived who was wanting to visit his wife’s plaque. While we were there other people arrived but then turned round and left.”

Darren, 53 complained directly to Kirklees Council leader Clr David Sheard who replied: “We open the Dewsbury Crematorium grounds from 9am till 4pm on a weekend. Unfortunately on the day you visited the private company who operate security were running late so that is why the gates were not open at the time you visited.”

But Darren was bitterly disappointed at the reply, especially as it came the week he discovered how much he’d have to pay £1,707 for his council tax this year.

“It should never have happened,” he said. “It was Mother’s Day for goodness sake. It’s appalling - there is no number on the sign people could phone to find out what was going on. Where was the company coming from? Manchester?

"We are Kirklees Council customers and I view what happened as a serious matter. The least they can do is to investigate what happened, find out why and make sure it never happens again.”

Darren also contacted Mirfield Tory Martyn Bolt who said: “As your local councillor can I offer my apology that Kirklees let you down on this occasion.

"An efficient management of the contract and process would have had supervision or fail safe steps in place so that such distress was minimised.

“I hope Clr Sheard will be making enquiries to find out why this did not happen, to ask if this has happened before or at any other property they manage for Kirklees and, if needed, to review their contract.”

Fortunately Darren and Eve found a gate for pedestrians slightly ajar and managed to get in to pay their respects.