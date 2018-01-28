Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all love to see a red sky at night - but yesterday’s (Saturday) celestial display was something else!

Examiner readers were out snapping pictures showing the fiery oranges, deep purples and warm reds of the evening sun over Huddersfield .

But what was it that created such a beautiful show?

Our weatherman Paul Stevens explains: “As the sun was going down, there was a damp south west wind, and there were very high stratus clouds over the Pennines.

“The sun’s light refracted through the high ice clouds and then reflected through low cloud at 1,300-1,400ft.

“It creates a hue through the clouds so you can get a mix of colours.

“It was beautiful - I took a picture of it too.”

After an unseasonably warm weekend, Paul says we can expect some strong winds of up to 70mph tonight and overnight, with cooler temperatures tomorrow.

Heavy rain in the morning should clear away by the afternoon, and Tuesday should be bright.

But temperatures are set to drop again over Wednesday and Thursday, with north west winds and heavy, wintery showers.

He added: “In places like Marsh , Golcar and Meltham there will be 2-5cm of snow settling, but in the town centres it will be slushy.”