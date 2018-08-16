Load mobile navigation
A-Level results 2018

  1. A Level results - Greenhead College students (l-r) Isobel Halam, Emma Gill, Olivia Potter, Georgia Green, Danielle Blagh-Smith and Lucy Blackburn celebrate their results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)1 of 36
  2. A Level results - Students at Greenhead College get their results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)2 of 36
  3. A Level results - Students at Greenhead College get their results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)3 of 36
  4. A Level results - Students at Greenhead College get their results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)4 of 36
  5. A Level results - Students at Greenhead College get their results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)5 of 36
  6. A Level results - Greenhead College student Nathan Thorp is happy with his results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)6 of 36
  7. A Level results - Greenhead College student Ciaran Marshall is hoping to get into his chosen university after getting some amazing grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)7 of 36
  8. A Level results - Greenhead College student Jay Christie-Clarke 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)8 of 36
  9. A Level results - Greenhead College students (l-r) Niamh Ruane, Meg Jardine and Edwina O'Connor celebrate their results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)9 of 36
  10. A Level results - Greenhead College student phones in his results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)10 of 36
  11. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students receive their grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)11 of 36
  12. A Level results - Greenhead College students chat about their results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)12 of 36
  13. A Level results - Huddersfield New College congratulates it's students 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)13 of 36
  14. A Level results - Results papers wait at Huddersfield New College 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)14 of 36
  15. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Shankar Hore with his results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)15 of 36
  16. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Ethan Price with his results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)16 of 36
  17. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students Jamie Szostak (L) and Grace Roche with their results and one of their teachers 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)17 of 36
  18. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Isaac Barnett with is results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)18 of 36
  19. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Lydia Mysak with her results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)19 of 36
  20. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Lydia Mysak with her results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)20 of 36
  21. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Shankar Hore with his results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)21 of 36
  22. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Matthew Whitelley with his results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)22 of 36
  23. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students Arielle (L) and Elise Conlon with their results results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)23 of 36
  24. A Level results - Huddersfield New College, Results this way ... 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)24 of 36
  25. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Amun Mirza with her results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)25 of 36
  26. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student Matthew Whitelley with his results 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)26 of 36
  27. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students Arielle (L) and Elise Conlon 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)27 of 36
  28. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students receive their grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)28 of 36
  29. A Level results - Huddersfield New College celebrates it's students 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)29 of 36
  30. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students chat about their grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)30 of 36
  31. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student examines their grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)31 of 36
  32. A Level results - Huddersfield New College student phones home their grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)32 of 36
  33. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students receive their grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)33 of 36
  34. A Level results - Huddersfield New College Principal discusses the results with student Isaac Barnett 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)34 of 36
  35. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students receive their grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)35 of 36
  36. A Level results - Huddersfield New College students receive their grades 16/08/18 (Pic by Dave Howarth)36 of 36
