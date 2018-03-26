Anne Rogers

NewsgalleryAnne Rogers ShareByBen Abbiss13:26, 26 MAR 2018Updated13:32, 26 MAR 2018Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s. Pictured with her first husband Eddie Ward1 of 5Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s2 of 5Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s3 of 5Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s4 of 5Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s5 of 5