Anne Rogers

  1. Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s. Pictured with her first husband Eddie Ward1 of 5
  2. Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s2 of 5
  3. Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s3 of 5
  4. Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s4 of 5
  5. Anne Rogers who was born in Meltham and went on to become a glamorous international star of the ice in the 1940s and 1950s5 of 5
DewsburyArmed police called after report of man with a gun
Heavy police presence in Ravensthorpe after report made of man with a firearm
Holme ValleyDog owners warned after illegal snares found in popular woodland
West Yorkshire Police warning amid fears the snares could be linked to badger baiting
Huddersfield Royal InfirmaryHuddersfield Birth Centre closed once again ... and it will be for a while
Beds are needed with Huddersfield Royal Infirmary swamped with too many poorly patients
HuddersfieldHere's when and where the Easter Fair is coming to Huddersfield
More than 30 family and thrill-seeking rides
WeatherFreezing temperatures and SNOW set to return for Easter weekend
The country faces snow, sleet and hail during the Easter holidays - and the temperatures will hit zero on Easter Sunday
Your MoneyThe tax and benefit changes coming next week and how they'll affect you
Changes to universal credit, the national minimum wage and council tax are on their way
DewsburyPolice investigating after body found in Dewsbury
Scene on Syke Lane cordoned off after body discovered outside
Lawrence BatleyHow hundreds of youngsters 'brought the house down' at the LBT
Pupils from 55 Huddersfield schools took part in dance extravaganza
NewsStrictly Pennine Dance Festival
Kirklees Magistrates CourtMan stole to fund drug habit started after relative fell to his death from a hotel balcony
Jalali Ali was jailed after stealing perfume from Primark for crack cocaine
