Beaumont Park nostalgia

  1. Linthwaite Dental Health Centre fun day in Beaumont Park. Mick Sykes and Big G of Huddersfield Giants pictured with staff of Linthwaite Dental Health Centre and visitors. Photo: Paul Welch Filename: ED080606-2445-01 Order reference: 2445-1-061 of 15
  2. Historic gates at Beaumont Park2 of 15
  3. Gates to be repaired in Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.3 of 15
  4. Friend of Beaumont Park, Keith Sunter pours tea for other friends for their tea party in Beaumont Park. Photo: Andy Catchpool Filename: ED100306-1025-01 Order reference: 1025-1-064 of 15
  5. left to right Anne Rothwell, Lynne Webb, Janette and Lara Grady, Anne Mallinson and Lora Norton serve coffee in Beaumont Park for the Macmillan Coffee morning.5 of 15
  6. Yorkshire Day Beaumont park. Photo: Simon Morley Filename: ED300706-3357-05 Order reference: 3357-5-066 of 15
  7. Party in the park...Some of the Freinds of Beaumont Park celebrate their Examiner Community Chest win. Photo: Andy Catchpool Filename: ED191006-4576-01 Order reference: 4576-1-067 of 15
  8. Beaumont Park Buggy Pushers, (left to right), Allen and Pat France with Jacob, Janette Grady with Jake, Carole White with Alex and Wendy Rayner with Freya. Photo: Paul Welch Filename: ED180106-206-01 Order reference: 206-1-068 of 15
  9. Beaumont Park heritage gala Members of Kirklees Museums and Galleries dressed as Victorians. (left to right) Joanne Catlow, Simon Syelling, Carman Taylor, Kim Strickson. Photo: Simon Morley Filename: ED100906-3935-06 Order reference: 3935-6-069 of 15
  10. Beaumont Park Gala. Childrens entertainer, G. Wizz works his magic on 3-year-old Megan Pogson at the gala.10 of 15
  11. Members of the 79th Guides get ready for the Fancy dress sponsored walk, pictured with the McMillan Nurses mascot McMouse at Beaumont Park. Photo: Simon Morley Filename: ED250504-2497-01 Order reference: 2497-1-0411 of 15
  12. GUIDE FOR BEAUMONT PARK HISTORY WALK (group 3) ALAN OWEN. Photo: Malcolm Howarth Order reference: 4393a/31/0212 of 15
  13. New fountain in Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.13 of 15
  14. Members of CHA Walking and Social Club set off on centenary walk, Beaumont Park.14 of 15
  15. Reception pupils of Dryclough Infants pictured in Beaumont Park with their Autumn collage. At the back are, from left, Anne Mallinson and Michael Rayner (Friends of Beaumont Park) and Park Warden Diane Clifford.15 of 15
